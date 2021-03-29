Osaka into Miami last 16 by walkover as Stojanovic withdraws

Newsfrom Japan



Japanese second seed Naomi Osaka reached the round of 16 at the Miami Open by walkover after the injury withdrawal of qualifier Nina Stojanovic. Mark Brown/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

Miami | AFP

Japan’s Naomi Osaka advanced into the fourth round of the WTA and ATP Miami Open by walkover on Sunday after Serbian Nina Stojanovic withdrew due to a right thigh injury.

Second-ranked Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, will next face the winner of a later match between Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens and 22nd-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

“I’m sorry I can’t continue my participation at the Miami Open due to my recent injury during my singles match,” 95th-ranked qualifier Stojanovic said in a statement.

Osaka, who lifted her fourth Grand Slam title lst month in Melbourne, is seeded second behind top-ranked Australian Ashleigh Barty.

