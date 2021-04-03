Biden aide meets Japan, S.Korea on next steps on N.Korea

Newsfrom Japan



The United States is holding three-way talks with South Korea and Japan on how to handle North Korea, whose leader Kim Jong-Un is seen on a television screen in Seoul in March 2021. AFP

Washington | AFP

Top security officials of the United States, Japan and South Korea huddled Friday to discuss next steps on North Korea as President Joe Biden completes a policy review.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, opened talks with his counterparts from South Korea and Japan, Suh Hoon and Shigeru Kitamura, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, the National Security Council said.

Sullivan will share “where we are in terms of our review,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, saying the evaluation was “coming to a conclusion.”

“Denuclearization will remain at the center of American policy towards North Korea. We also know that any approach to North Korea, in order to be effective, will be one that we will have to execute in lockstep with our close allies,” Price said.

The Biden administration is looking at how to move forward after former president Donald Trump’s unusually personal diplomacy with North Korea which included three meetings with strongman Kim Jong Un, with whom Trump said he “fell in love.”

Biden has sharply criticized Trump’s meetings, saying he legitimized one of the world’s most ruthless leaders, but has also said he is open to diplomacy.

Biden administration officials are widely expected to support a resumption of lower-level talks rather than high-stakes, high-drama summits.

Biden has also warned North Korea of consequences for violations of Security Council resolutions after Pyongyang recently tested what US officials judged to be ballistic missiles.

Sullivan is also speaking to Japan and South Korea about the global shortage of semiconductors, whose supply chains have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lack of semiconductors has forced some automakers to curtail production and appears to be spreading to a wide range of electronic items.

“I think it’d be fair to say that our three countries hold many of the keys to the future of semiconductor manufacturing technology,” a US official said.

The Annapolis talks mark rare in-person diplomacy for the Biden administration amid the pandemic and Sullivan’s first trilateral since taking office.

On a range of issues such as facing a rising China, Biden has put a priority on rallying allies including Japan and South Korea -- which, despite their respective treaties with Washington, have historically tense ties with each other.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month jointly visited both Tokyo and Seoul on their first foreign trips.

sct/dw

