URGENT: Japan’s Suga says climate response can be ‘driving force’ for economies

Newsfrom Japan

Washington | AFP

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a summit hosted by the United States that the response to global climate crisis can become a “driving force” for economic development.

“Response to climate change is no longer a constraint on our economy. Rather it will be the driving force of the longterm, dynamic growth, not only of Japan, but also the whole world,” he said.

sms/dw

© Agence France-Presse