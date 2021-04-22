URGENT: Japan’s Suga says climate response can be ‘driving force’ for economies

Politics Environment

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Washington | AFP

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a summit hosted by the United States that the response to global climate crisis can become a “driving force” for economic development.

“Response to climate change is no longer a constraint on our economy. Rather it will be the driving force of the longterm, dynamic growth, not only of Japan, but also the whole world,” he said.

sms/dw

© Agence France-Presse

AFP