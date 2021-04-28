URGENT: Tokyo 2020 organisers delay decision on local spectators until June
Tokyo | AFP
Tokyo Olympics organisers Wednesday said they won’t decide how many spectators -- if any -- can attend the Games until June, as coronavirus surges raise fresh uncertainty.
“As we look into the evolving situation with the domestic infections status involving new strains, we have agreed that a decision regarding spectator capacity at the Olympic and Paralympic venues will be made in June,” Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.
