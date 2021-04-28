URGENT: Full venues ‘very difficult’ at Tokyo Olympics: Games chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo | AFP

Full stadiums will be “very difficult” at the Tokyo Olympics, Games chief Seiko Hashimoto said Wednesday, as organisers delayed a decision on spectator limits until June.

“Safety and security is the priority. In order to have that, we have to watch the situation and consider accordingly. As of now, having full venues is very difficult, I understand that,” she told reporters.

amk-nf/kaf/th

© Agence France-Presse