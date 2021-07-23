URGENT: Opening ceremony for pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics begins
Newsfrom JapanSports Tokyo 2020
Tokyo | AFP
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.
The ceremony is taking place without spectators in front of several hundred dignitaries including Emperor Naruhito of Japan, French President Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden.
