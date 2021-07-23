URGENT: Japan’s emperor declares Tokyo Olympics open

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo | AFP

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito officially opened the Tokyo Olympics on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after the Games were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I declare open the Games of Tokyo,” Naruhito said during a three-hour ceremony attended by just a few hundred officials and dignitaries and several thousand athletes in the 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium.

