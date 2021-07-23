Olympics-Organisers grappling with COVID testing kit shortfall - NHK

Newsfrom Japan



People pose in front of the Olympic in front of the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

TOKYO (Reuters) -Olympics organisers are grappling with a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits needed for their daily testing programme, with competitors staying at the athletes’ village in Tokyo not tested as scheduled due to the shortfall, broadcaster NHK reported.

Athletes who arrived at the village on Monday were not tested as planned, NHK reported on Friday citing unnamed sources. The broadcaster quoted organisers as saying that more testing kits have since arrived and are being distributed.

Tokyo 2020 organisers told Reuters it responded to reports early in the week that teams were not getting their test kits and were then able, after a “brief interruption”, to “maintain fair and equal standards” for all national teams and remain in line with the COVID-19 playbook.

It said a large number of kits will be delivered to the village on Saturday, ensuring “that testing can proceed smoothly throughout the length of their stay.”

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Hugh Lawson and William Mallard)