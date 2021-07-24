URGENT: Chinese shooter Yang wins first gold of Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo, Japan | AFP
Chinese shooter Yang Qian won the first gold of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, a year after the event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yang won the women’s 10m air rifle with an Olympic record score of 251.8, ahead of Russian Anastasiia Galashina on 251.1 and Switzerland’s Nina Christen on 230.6.
