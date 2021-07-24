Japanese swim hope Seto flops in Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Japan | AFP

Japan’s Daiya Seto failed even to make the final of the 400m individual medley on Saturday, despite hopes he could win gold in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Seto was among the favourites but finished a disappointing fifth in his heat to miss out on the final as the swimming programme opened.

His time of 4min 10.52sec was almost two seconds short of the one that saw him claim victory at the 2019 World Championships.

“I didn’t let it all out and I regret that,” Seto said afterwards.

“In Rio five years ago I went too fast in the prelims and couldn’t work my best in the finals so I tried to avoid that situation. In the last 100 I didn’t let it all out.”

Seto, who also claimed bronze in the 400m individual medley in Rio, will now hope to make amends in the 200m butterfly on Monday and the 200m individual medley on Wednesday.

The surprise early exit for the 27-year-old came after more disappointment for Japan in the gymnastics, with two-time Olympic all-round champion Kohei Uchimura also failing to qualify for the final on Saturday.

Seto had been due to be the host nation’s Olympic team captain but stepped down last year after Japanese media reported he had an extramarital affair.

He looked set to be a serious contender at the Olympics after posting some of the best times in the world in early 2020 but he has struggled to regain form this year.

Japan did though win their first gold medal of the home Games through judoka Naohisa Takato.

