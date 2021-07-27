URGENT: Japan’s Osaka knocked out in Olympics third round
Newsfrom JapanSports Tokyo 2020
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Japan | AFP
Japan’s Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, crushing her dreams of winning Olympic gold on home soil.
Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, struggled in an error-strewn display under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park and was knocked out in 68 minutes.
mw/gj
© Agence France-Presse