URGENT: Japan’s Osaka knocked out in Olympics third round

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Japan | AFP

Japan’s Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, crushing her dreams of winning Olympic gold on home soil.

Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, struggled in an error-strewn display under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park and was knocked out in 68 minutes.

mw/gj

© Agence France-Presse





