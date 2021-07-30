URGENT: Japan expands virus emergency one week into Olympics
Tokyo, Japan | AFP
Japan on Friday extended a virus emergency in Tokyo and expanded the measure to four more regions as it battles a surge in infections a week into the pandemic-postponed Olympics.
“We will issue a state of emergency for Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, adding that measures in place in Tokyo and southern Okinawa will now run until August 31.
