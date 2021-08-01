URGENT: Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins first post-Bolt Olympic 100m gold
Tokyo, Japan | AFP
Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed Olympic gold in the men’s 100m on Sunday, breaking retired Jamaican star Usain Bolt’s 13-year hold on the blue riband event.
Jacobs, 26, timed a European record of 9.80 seconds, with American Fred Kerley taking silver in 9.84sec in one of the most understated major 100m races in recent times.
Canada’s Andre de Grasse, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, repeated the feat in 9.89.
