URGENT: Belarus Olympic athlete ‘likely to go’ to Poland: husband to AFP

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, Russia | AFP

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete who claimed her team tried to force her to leave Japan, will likely travel to Poland, her husband told AFP on Monday, adding he himself had left Belarus.

“She will likely go to Poland,” Arseny Zdanevich told AFP from Kiev where he said he had fled to. He also said that he was hoping to join his wife “in the near future.”

as/oc/yad

© Agence France-Presse