Japan’s all-around champion Hashimoto wins horizontal bar gold

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto celebrates after competing in the artistic gymnastics men’s horizontal bar final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Tokyo, Japan | AFP

Japan’s all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto won horizontal bar gold for his third medal at the Olympic Games on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from the Tokyo suburbs has seamlessly taken over the baton from Kohei Uchimura, the Japanese all-around champion in London 2012 and 2016 who retired after failing to qualify for the horizontal bars last week.

Hashimoto followed up his all-around title and team silver with a score of 15.066 to beat Croat Tin Srbic, with Russian team gold medallist Nikita Nagornyy in bronze.

