Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay Official Ambassadors Tadahiro Nomura (L), Aki Taguchi (2nd R), Satomi Ishihara (R) take part in the Paralympic Flame Lighting Ceremony at the State Guest House Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on August 20, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

© Agence France-Presse