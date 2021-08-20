Photo: Tokyo 2020 torch relay ambassador Aki Taguchi interacts with the Paralympic mascot Someity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo 2020 torch relay ambassador Aki Taguchi interacts with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot Someity during a “flame gathering event” for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay at the Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo on August 20, 2021, ahead of the start of the Paralympic Games on August 24. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

