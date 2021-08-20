Photo: The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot Someity is pictured on a torch relay bus
Newsfrom JapanSports Tokyo 2020
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot Someity is pictured on a torch relay bus during a “flame gathering event” for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay at the Metropolitan Government Building in Tokyo on August 20, 2021, ahead of the start of the Paralympic Games on August 24. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
© Agence France-Presse