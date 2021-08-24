Photo: Police officers stand guard by a road leading to the Olympic Stadium during a rally against the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Sports Tokyo 2020

Police officers stand guard by a road leading to the Olympic Stadium during a rally against the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on August 24, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

© Agence France-Presse

