Photo: France’s Claire Supiot competes in a heat of the women’s 100m butterfly swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Sports Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

France's Claire Supiot competes in a heat of the women's 100m butterfly swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

France’s Claire Supiot competes in a heat of the women’s 100m butterfly swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

© Agence France-Presse

AFP Tokyo 2020 in Photos AFP Photo Paralympics Tokyo 2020 Swimming