Photo: South Korea’s Lee Inkook and Australia’s Ricky Betar compete during a heat in the men’s 100m butterfly swimming event

Sports Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

South Korea's Lee Inkook (top) and Australia's Ricky Betar (bottom) compete during a heat in the men's 100m butterfly swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

South Korea’s Lee Inkook (top) and Australia’s Ricky Betar (bottom) compete during a heat in the men’s 100m butterfly swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

© Agence France-Presse

Paralympics Tokyo 2020 AFP Tokyo 2020 in Photos AFP Photo Swimming