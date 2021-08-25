Photo: Medallists pose with their medals on the podium after the men’s B 4000m individual pursuit event

Newsfrom Japan

(L to R) Silver medallists Britain’s Adam Duggleby and Stephen Bate, gold medallists Netherland’s Tristan Bangma and Patrick Bos, bronze medallists Poland’s Marcin Polak and Michal Ladosz pose with their medals on the podium after the men’s B 4000m individual pursuit event during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

© Agence France-Presse