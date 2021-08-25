Photo: Medallists pose with their medals on the podium after the women’s C1 3000m individual pursuit event
(L to R) Silver medallist China’s Xiaomei Wang, gold medallist Australia’s Paige Greco and bronze medallist Germany’s Denise Schindler pose with their medals on the podium after the women’s C1 3000m individual pursuit event during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
