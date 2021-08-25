Photo: Australia’s Chris Bond and Denmark’s Sebastian Fredriksen fight for the ball during the pool phase group A wheelchair rugby match

Sports Tokyo 2020

Australia's Chris Bond (L) and Denmark's Sebastian Fredriksen fight for the ball during the pool phase group A wheelchair rugby match between Australia and Denmark during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)

