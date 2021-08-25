Photo: China’s Li Hao competes with Ukraine’s Artem Manko during the men’s sabre individual category A gold medal wheelchair fencing bout

Sports Tokyo 2020

China's Li Hao (L) competes with Ukraine's Artem Manko during the men's sabre individual category A gold medal wheelchair fencing bout at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

© Agence France-Presse

Tokyo 2020 AFP Tokyo 2020 in Photos AFP Photo Fencing