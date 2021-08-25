Photo: Medallists pose during the medal ceremony for the women’s sabre individual category B wheelchair fencing bout
(L to R) Silver medallist Ukraine’s Olena Fedota (L), gold medallist China’s Tan Shumei (C) and bronze medallist China’s Xiao Rong (R) pose during the medal ceremony for the women’s sabre individual category B wheelchair fencing bout at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
