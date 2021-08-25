Photo: Japan’s Tadayuki Suzuki receives the bronze medal from IOC President Thomas Bach during the victory ceremony of men’s 50m breaststroke (SB3)

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Tadayuki Suzuki (L) receives the bronze medal from Thomas Bach, President of International Olympic Committee (IOC), during the victory ceremony of men’s 50m breaststroke (SB3) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 25, 2021. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

