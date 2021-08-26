Photo: Gold medallist Japan’s Takayuki Suzuki celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men’s 100m freestyle S4 swimming final
Newsfrom JapanSports Tokyo 2020
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Gold medallist Japan’s Takayuki Suzuki celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men’s 100m freestyle S4 swimming final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 26, 2021. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
© 2021 AFP
Paralympics Tokyo 2020 AFP Tokyo 2020 in Photos AFP Photo Swimming