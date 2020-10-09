Japan’s New UFO Protocols: Report and Record

Newsfrom Japan

Japan, with its eyes on the skies, announced new UFO protocols for its Self-Defense Forces in September.

The April 2020 release by the Pentagon of recordings from US Navy fighter jets of mysterious objects in the sky prompted much discussion around the world, some serious, about what to do if one encounters a UFO.



A still from a video released by the US Pentagon shows an unidentified object flying against the wind at high speed.

On September 14, Defense Minister Kōno Tarō announced new protocols for members of the Self-Defense Forces. He said that they should make every effort to report UFO encounters, make recordings if possible, and conduct necessary analysis. This came despite his April statement that he did not really believe in UFOs.

We contacted Professor Kuwahara Toshinori of the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Tōhoku University, who warns that seeing something unexpected in the sky may spell danger. “This goes without saying, but don’t go near it,” he says. “If something falls down, don’t touch it. There might also be observational equipment on an unidentified flying object for reconnaissance purposes. Depending on circumstances, waving or making great efforts to show your location might lead to an unhappy outcome.”

(Originally published in Japanese on FNN’s Live News It! on September 9, 2020. Translated and edited by Nippon.com.)

