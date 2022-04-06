From Lab to Fork: Joint Project Creates Japan’s First Cultured Meat

Newsfrom Japan

In a first for Japan, food scientists produced edible meat in a laboratory.

A joint project between Nissin Foods and a University of Tokyo research group has successfully created Japan’s first edible cultured meat, which is biologically identical to animal meat, but produced by cultivating cells in a laboratory.

Furuhashi Mai of the Nissin Foods Global Innovation Center lauded the meat for its taste and texture. “It’s moist and juicy,” she said. “When you take a bite, the flavor fills your mouth, although it was chewier than I expected.”

One of the obstacles Nissin faces in commercializing its cultured meat is making large-sized portions. However, the company aims to create a cultured steak that is seven centimeters square and two centimeters thick by March 2025.

(Originally published in Japanese on FNN’s Prime Online on April 1, 2022. Translated and edited by Nippon.com.)

https://www.fnn.jp/

[© Fuji News Network, Inc. All rights reserved.]