JR East to Test Driverless Trains with Passengers on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line

Newsfrom Japan

From October, JR East will conduct test runs of automated trains carrying passengers on the Yamanote Line.

East Japan Railway announced that it will conduct test runs of automated trains with passengers aboard on Tokyo’s Yamanote Line starting in October. The trials, which are slated to last for two months, follow on earlier tests during operating hours without passengers JR East carried out in February.

During the trials, a Yamanote Line E235 series train will make 10 to 20 circuits around the loop line per day. JR East will collect information on acceleration, deceleration, and other operational data to improve its automatic train operation (ATO) system.

The company says that during the February trial, trains operated as expected and provided a smooth, comfortable riding experience. JR East first began testing driverless trains after operating hours in 2018 and expects to fully implement the ATO system around 2028.

(Originally published in Japanese on FNN’s Prime Online on May 10, 2022. Translated and edited by Nippon.com.)

[© Fuji News Network, Inc. All rights reserved.]