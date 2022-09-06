A Train Ride with No-Face: Exhibition Previews Ghibli Park Attractions

Newsfrom Japan

An exhibition in Nagano Prefecture gives a tantalizing foretaste of attractions at Ghibli Park, which is set to open in November 2022.

There are just two months to go until Ghibli Park opens in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture. Advance ticket sales began via an online lottery system on August 10. Anticipation is mounting as details of the park emerge.

Online Ticket Sales

The park is due to open on November 1, 2022.

Director Miyazaki Hayao created a short original animation to announce the start of ticket sales.

Online applications for November tickets were taken until August 22, with the results of the lottery announced on September 2.

Tickets are required for each of the three areas—Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, the Hill of Youth, and Dondoko Forest—with applicants indicating their preferred dates and times. Reservations can be made once per person for each area for a maximum of six people.

Ahead of the opening of the park, fans can get an early look at some of its attractions at Nagano Prefectural Art Museum’s Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition.

Visitors can learn about the production process for Ghibli Park, and see some of its exhibits that have only previously been made public as illustrations.

One popular attraction recreates the train scene from Spirited Away in which visitors can substitute for Chihiro and have their picture taken with No-Face.

An encounter with a “life-size” Yubaba in her office is another powerful experience.

There will be almost identical exhibits at Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse in Ghibli Park.



The robot from Laputa: Castle in the Sky.

Speaking about the soon-to-open facility, Miyazaki Gorō says, “Naturally we want people who have seen Ghibli films to come to Ghibli Park. But we also created it feeling we’d be happy if it encouraged visitors to watch particular films.”



The Baron and Louise from Whisper of the Heart.

Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition will run in Nagano until October 10 before moving on to Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art from October 29.

(Tōkai Television)

(Originally published in Japanese on FNN’s Prime Online on August 22, 2022. Translated and edited by Nippon.com.)

