Potential Human Bones Found on Grounds of Universal Studios Japan

Newsfrom Japan

An employee of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka found what appear to be human bones on the park grounds. At around 2:30 pm on October 12, the worker called police after making the grisly discovery in a green space along a road bordering the amusement park.

The police later confirmed that they found what seems to be the upper jaw of a human skull and multiple bone-like objects. An investigation is underway.

USJ says there is no impact to its operations and that the park remains open.

(Originally published in Japanese on FNN’ s Prime Online on October 13, 2022. Translated and edited by Nippon.com. Banner photo: Police investigate a green space on the grounds of Universal Studios Japan.)

https://www.fnn.jp/

[© Fuji News Network, Inc. All rights reserved.]