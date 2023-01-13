Ōsaka Naomi Announces Pregnancy

Newsfrom Japan

In a message posted on Twitter, tennis player Ōsaka Naomi announced her pregnancy, and said that she would return to tennis in 2024.

Tennis star Ōsaka Naomi has announced that she is pregnant, sharing an update on Twitter saying, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” alongside a picture of a sonogram.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

A message in the tweet, included in both English and Japanese, confirmed the news: “one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.’”

It is unclear when the baby is due, but Ōsaka has not played professionally since withdrawing from the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September. The baby’s father is US rapper Cordae; Ōsaka has been in a relationship with him since 2019.

She finished by saying, “I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.” She also said that she would compete again at the Australian Open in January 2024. During her “maternity leave,” fans will be eager for further news.

(Originally published in Japanese on FNN’ s Prime Online on January 12, 2023. Translated and edited by Nippon.com)

