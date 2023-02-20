Japan Panasonic unit to promptly demote sexual harassment offenders

Newsfrom Japan

A subsidiary of electronics giant Panasonic Holdings Corp. has decided it will immediately demote employees found to have committed sexual harassment, even after single incidents, in a rare case of a Japanese company seeking to impose severe penalties for such actions.

“Sexual harassment will lead to immediate demotion. Firing the individual may also be considered,” Yasuyuki Higuchi, president and CEO of Panasonic Connect Co., which offers business-to-business solutions, said in an interview with Kyodo News on Wednesday. He added that a “severe approach is necessary,” as some people do not cha...