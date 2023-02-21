Tokyo zoo bids farewell to giant panda Xiang Xiang bound for China

Newsfrom Japan

Xiang Xiang, a hugely popular Japanese-born female giant panda at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, on Tuesday began her journey to China, where she is set to start her search for a mate.

Accompanied by two zoo employees keeping a close eye on her, Xiang Xiang was taken from the zoo by truck Tuesday morning to Narita Airport, where she will be put on a charter flight bound for China’s Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

As both her parents were on loan from China, the country maintains ownership over all cubs born to them. Xiang Xiang, b...