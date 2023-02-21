Tokyo stocks open lower in cautious trading ahead of key events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday amid cautious trading ahead of U.S. economic data and other important events later this week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 64.42 points, or 0.23 percent, from Monday to 27,467.52. The broader Topix index was down 0.86 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,998.85.

Decliners were led by rubber product, land transportation and precision instrument shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 134.33-36 yen compared with 134.00-10 yen in London at 4 p.m. and 134.04-06 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. U.S. financial markets...