Japan to chair G-7 finance chiefs’ meeting on Thurs.: minister

Japan will host a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven nations on Thursday to discuss their response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, including sanctions, on the fringes of a broader Group of 20 gathering in India, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday.

Suzuki will chair the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors as Japan holds the G-7 presidency this year. It comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine that has led to a slew of sanctions on Moscow imposed by the member nations.

“We’d like to reaffirm G-7 solidarity in...