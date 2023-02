Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Feb. 22:

-- Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to leave for New York to attend U.N. meetings on Russia’s war on Ukraine.

-- Eimei, China-born giant panda at Adventure World zoo in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, who fathered 16 cubs, to leave for China along with 2 of his offspring.