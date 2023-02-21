Tokyo stocks edge down in thin trading ahead of key events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed slightly lower in thin trading Tuesday, with investors awaiting key events later this week including parliamentary hearings for Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 58.84 points, or 0.21 percent, from Monday at 27,473.10. The broader Topix index finished 2.25 points, or 0.11 percent, lower at 1,997.46.

Decliners were led by air transportation, land transportation and electric appliance issues, while gainers included mining, nonferrous metals, and oil and coal products.