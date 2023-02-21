Baseball: Japan WBC win would boost economy by $444 million: estimate

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s World Baseball Classic team can generate about 59.6 billion yen ($444 million) in economic effects if it wins the tournament, Kansai University professor emeritus Katsuhiro Miyamoto said Tuesday.

Expectations have grown as the WBC will be played for the first time in six years after a COVID-19 postponement and features not only Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish but also Japan-based stars such as Munetaka Murakami and Roki Sasaki.

Last year, Yakult Swallows third baseman Murakami became Japanese baseball’s youngest Triple Crown winne...