Japan Post retiring cheap airmail stationery amid online shift

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Post Co. said Tuesday it will from the end of September cease sales of its aerogrammes and postcards that can be sent internationally for a low fixed price, amid falling usage as online communications become more prevalent. For years, the company's international aerogrammes and postcards have been enabling senders in Japan to convey messages to people abroad for just 90 yen ($0.70) and 70 yen, respectively. Its aerogrammes, which are designed as a single piece of stationery that can fold into an envelope and hold attachments such as letters and photos, first went on sale in 1949. Once sa...