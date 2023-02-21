ANA, JAL, 3 others picked to operate flying taxis for 2025 World Expo

Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc., Japan Airlines Co. and three other companies have been selected to operate air taxi services during the 2025 World Exposition to be held in Osaka in western Japan, the event’s organizer said Tuesday.

Japan wants the “flying cars” to be one of the main attractions at the expo, with the next-generation mobility expected to provide access to the event venue to be set up on an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

ANA Holdings, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co., will partner with U.S. startup Joby Aviation Inc., a company in which Toyota Motor Corp. has a stake. Other companies sel...