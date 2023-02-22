Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, dollar rises vs. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street amid caution over prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes that briefly sent the U.S. dollar to a two-month high in the lower 135 yen level.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 250.96 points, or 0.91 percent, from Tuesday to 27,222.14. The broader Topix index was down 16.35 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,981.11.

Decliners were led by electric appliance, service, and textiles and apparel shares.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 134.99-135.00 yen compared with 134.96-135.06 yen in New York...