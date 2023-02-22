Nikkei ends at 1-month low on concerns over global economy

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index finished at a one-month low Wednesday as solid economic data out of the United States and Europe sparked concern that continued interest rate hikes would hurt the global economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 368.78 points, or 1.34 percent, from Tuesday at 27,104.32, its lowest since Jan. 23. The broader Topix index closed 22.21 points, or 1.11 percent, lower at 1,975.25.

Decliners were led by electric power and gas, textiles and apparel, and electric appliance shares.