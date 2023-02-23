Football: Nadeshiko Japan beat Canada 3-0 to wrap up SheBelieves Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan brushed aside Canada 3-0 in the last game of the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday, finishing the four-team round-robin women’s international football tournament with a win after two narrow defeats.

Nadeshiko Japan, 11th in the FIFA rankings, led their sixth-ranked rivals and Tokyo Olympic gold medalists in the 26th minute when Kiko Seike slid home Rikako Kobayashi’s pass into the box at Toyota Stadium in Texas.

Japan doubled the advantage through Yui Hasegawa’s 41st-minute penalty after Jun Endo showed good technique down the left to draw a foul.

Endo got herself on the scoresheet in the 77t...