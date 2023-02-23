Main events scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Feb. 24:

-- Japan to host Group of Seven online summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

-- Parliamentary hearing to be held for Bank of Japan governor nominee Kazuo Ueda.

-- Nationwide consumer price index for January to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m.

-- Shizuoka District Court to rule on damages suit filed against government by woman over forced sterilization surgery under now-defunct eugenics protection law.

