Glico opens largest “Pocky” plant in Indonesia, targeting Asia, U.S.

Japanese confectioner Ezaki Glico Co. has opened in Indonesia what it calls its largest-ever factory for its mainstay “Pocky” chocolate snack, aiming to supply the growing Southeast Asian market as well as North America.

Indonesia will be Glico’s “new growth engine” as it is the most populous country in Southeast Asia and the fourth in the world with a rising middle-class population, Asia Pacific Chief Operating Officer Hideaki Nagahisa said Thursday as the company invited media to tour the plant that began production in November.

“With advanced technology at Glico Manufacturing Indonesia, now...