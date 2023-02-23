URGENT: G-7 finance chiefs vow Ukraine support, more steps against Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for war-torn Ukraine and vowed to implement additional sanctions against Russia as needed.

After a meeting in Bengaluru in southern India, the G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors said a slew of sanctions imposed on Russia have significantly undermined Moscow’s capacity to wage its “illegal war,” and they will work to prevent any attempts to “evade or circumvent” such punitive measures.