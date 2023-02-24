U.S. to announce “sweeping” new sanctions against Russia on Friday

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden is due to announce additional “sweeping” sanctions against industry sectors supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine on Friday, when he meets virtually with other Group of Seven leaders, the White House said.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that the targets of the new sanctions include Russian banks as well as the technology and defense sectors.

The online meeting to be hosted by Japan, which holds this year’s presidency of the group of major democratic economies, is timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of...